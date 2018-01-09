Police: Man threatened to shoot people at Youngstown soup kitchen

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown man was arrested Monday after reports that he was threatening to shoot people at St. Vincent de Paul’s soup kitchen.

Police were called to the dining hall, located in the basement of St. Cyril and Methodius Church on E. Wood Street. The caller told police that the suspect, 33-year-old Danley Phillips, had a gun.

Phillips, who was found inside the church, was arrested after he began reaching for his waistband, according to police.

Police said he had a bag containing a loaded 9mm handgun and 20 bags of marijuana. Police said he was argumentative and had to be told several times to get into a police cruiser before he would comply with orders.

During the investigation, a witness told police that Phillips told another man, “I’m from New York. I’ll pop pop you.”

Police said he was also accused of threatening a woman, but both reported victims left before police arrived.

Those who work at the soup kitchen said they told Phillips to leave, but he refused, according to the report.

He’s charged with carrying a concealed weapon, resisting arrest and possession of marijuana.