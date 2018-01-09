President Trump tries to reach common ground on immigration plan

Texas Republican Congressman Michael McCaul said replacing DACA is a priority for both parties

Anna Wiernicki, Nexstar Published:
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Washington.
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – President Donald Trump sat down with Republicans and Democrats on Tuesday to try to find common ground on immigration.

It was an unusual meeting — they sat down to negotiate while the cameras were rolling.

Democrats are demanding a replacement for DACA (Deferred Action Childhood Arrivals) so 800,000 young immigrants who arrived in the country illegally as children will not be deported. Republicans and the president want to tie the deal to border security and to build a wall.

The question Tuesday is if Congress is any closer to striking a deal on immigration reform.

Texas Republican Congressman Michael McCaul said replacing DACA is a priority for both parties.

“I think DACA is a bipartisan issue,” he said.

California Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein suggested that they fix DACA now and then move to immigratioin.

“What about a clean DACA bill now, with a commitment that we go into a comprehensive immigration reform procedure?” she said.

“We do phase one, which is DACA and security. We do phase two, which is comprehensive immigration, and I think we go right to it, I really do. We do one and then we do the other,” President Trump said.

The president said he’s OK with tackling DACA first, as long as it is followed by a more comprehensive border security plan.

“I think what we don’t want to see happen is to see the conditions for DACA to occur again. We want to get security done so we don’t have to deal with this problem five more years down the road,” McCaul said.

House Republicans, including Congressman McCaul, said they plan to introduce their immigration bill this week.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s