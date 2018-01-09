Rita A. Pitoscia Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Friday, January 12 at 12:00 Noon at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Rita A. Pitoscia, 87, who passed away Tuesday evening, January 9 at ValleyCare Northside Medical Center.

Rita was born November 14, 1930, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Louis and Angeline (DelQuardi) Peluso.

Rita was a 1949 graduate of East High School and attended Youngstown College.

She worked in the accounting department and processed payroll at St. Elizabeth Health Center for nine years.

Rita was a member of the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and was an active volunteer at their school for many years.

She was very active throughout her life volunteering her time and holding memberships with local organizations. Rita worked the polls in Austintown for many years, was a Campfire Girl leader for 11 years, a member of the Austintown Democratic Women’s Club, a member of the American Legion Aux. No. 301 and a member of the Kent State Mother’s Club. She enjoyed swimming, bowling, golfing, visiting casinos and playing cards. Rita was also a lifetime Cleveland Indians fan.

Her husband, Sam Pitoscia, whom she married, November 22, 1956, passed away May 11, 2004.

Rita leaves her two daughters, Judy (John) Rohrbaugh of Salt Lake City and Patti Pitoscia of Atlanta; a son, Bill (Sue) Pitoscia of North Jackson; a grandson, Ronnie Harklerode; a sister, Viola Cast of New Castle, Pennsylvania; a sister-in-law, Rosemarie Baun of Boardman and several nieces and nephews.

Rita was also preceded in death by two sisters, Anna Louise Wellington and Vencenza Sarocka.

Family and friends may call Friday, January 12 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Material tributes may take the form of donations to Angels for Animals, 4750 W South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406 or the Pitoscia Fund at Saint Martin’s Episcopal School, 3110-A Ashford Dunwoody Road, Atlanta, GA 30319.

The Pitoscia family would like to give special thanks to the staff at the Woodlands of AustinWoods, Antonine Village, the staff of 1Northwest at ValleyCare Northside Medical Center and Crossroads Hospice for all of their care and support they gave to Rita.

