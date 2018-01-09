Roger K. Peterson Obituary

HUBBARD, Ohio – Roger K. Peterson, 70, died Tuesday morning, January 9, 2018 at Liberty Health Care Center.

He was born June 25, 1947 in Greenville, Pennsylvania a daughter of Merle L. and Kathryn Joan Smith Peterson and was a lifelong area resident.

Mr. Peterson, a 1965 graduate of Reynolds High School was a Jehovah’s Witness and a member of The Hubbard Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

He was a ham radio operator and enjoyed playing baseball in his younger years. Roger was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and NASCAR fan.

Roger leaves a son, Michael (Amy) Peterson of Wheatland, Pennsylvania; two daughters, Leah (Roy Mason) Peterson of Austintown and Rebecca (Scott) Schriner of Kent; a brother, Randy Peterson of Columbus; a sister, Kathy Peterson of Columbus and 12 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a son, Benjamin E. Peterson.

There are no calling hours or funeral services.

Memorial donations may be made to the funeral home.

Arrangements are being handled by the Kelley-Robb-Cummins Funeral Home.

