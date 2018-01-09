South Range welcomes Ursuline for Game of the Week this Thursday

2017-18 High School Girls’ Basketball Game of the Week

Thursday, January 11, 2018 at 7 pm (LIVE) on MyYTV

Ursuline (6-4) at South Range (10-1)

Team Profiles

Ursuline

Scoring Offense: 58.0

Scoring Defense: 48.7

…Ursuline’s offense has accounted 65 points in four of their last six contests. Dayshanette Harris has scored 20 points or more in eight of her team’s ten games. Harris scored a season-high 37 points in their 70-47 victory over St. Thomas Aquinas back on December 11. On Saturday, Harris just missed a triple-double as she scored 29 points, dished out 10 assists and snagged 8 boards in the Irish’s 60-34 win over Magnificat. Anyah Curd also finished with 18 points and 10 caroms. For the season, Harris is averaging 25.7 points per game.

Ursuline has four members who have averaged 5-rebounds a game or more (Anisah Moorman, 9.3; Anyah Curd, 8.5; Lindsay Bell, 5.7; Dayshanette Harris, 5.5). The Irish, as a team, are shooting just 54.4% at the foul line.

South Range

Scoring Offense: 56.0

Scoring Defense: 46.8

…South Range has held eight of their eleven opponents to 50 points or less. Since dropping their December 20th meeting with Carrollton, the Lady Raiders have won three in a row including a pair of wins in Teays Valley over Alder and Circleville just before the first of the year. On December 29, South Range defeated Jonathon Alder (70-54) behind 22 points from freshman Izzy Lamparty and 16 from Maddie Durkin (who’s 4th all-time in scoring at South Range). The next night, the Lady Raiders nipped Circleville (44-43) by outscoring the Tigers 6-3 in the game’s final two minutes plus. Danielle Vuletich led the team with 12 and Durkin finished with 10.

South Range has scored 69 points or more in three of their past six matchups.

Individual Statistical Leaders

Ursuline

Scoring: Dayshanette Harris – 25.7

Assists: Dayshanette Harris – 5.5

Three-Point Percentage: Dayshanette Harris – 29.3%

Free Throw Percentage: Destiny Goodnight – 70%

South Range

Scoring: Maddie Durkin – 12.8

Assists: Bree Kohler – 2.6

Three-Point Percentage: Bri Modic – 41%

Free Throw Percentage: Danielle Vuletich – 61%

Upcoming Schedule

Ursuline

Jan. 13 – Classic in the Country (West Holmes)

Jan. 17 – at Hoban

Jan. 20 – at Gilmour Academy

South Range

Jan. 15 – The Smithie Classic (Tuslaw)

Jan. 17 – Mooney

Jan. 24 – at Salem

Jan. 25 – Crestview