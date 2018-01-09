South Range’s Durkin commits to Shawnee State

Durkin has amassed 1,205 points during her career, which is fourth-best in program history.

Maddie Durkin netted 15 points to lead South Range over Newton Falls to push the Raiders to 4-0.

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – South Range girls’ basketball standout Maddie Durkin has committed to play college basketball at Shawnee State.

So far this season, Durkin has helped lead the Raiders to a record of 10-1. She is averaging 12.8 points per game.

The senior has amassed 1,205 points during her career, which is fourth-best in program history.

Durkin and the Raiders will host Ursuline in a special presentation of the WKBN Game of the Week LIVE Thursday night at 7PM on MyYTV. The game will also be streamed LIVE on WKBN.com and the WKBN mobile app.

