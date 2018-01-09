United completes season sweep of Lisbon

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – Dakota Hill led United to a 57-53 win at Lisbon. Hill scored a game-high 20 points while making all 8 free throw attempts. Kaden Smith added 11 and Alex Birtalan tallied 10 points and hauled down 8 boards for the Golden Eagles.

The Golden Eagles complete the sweep of the Blue Devils after previously winning their first meeting on December 5, 66-56.

Lisbon was paced by freshman Ryan McCullough’s 15 as he made a trio of three-point shots. Justin Sweeney finished with 13 (had 27 in first meeting with United) and Brice Blackburn scored 11.

United (9-3) is set to host Toronto on Friday. Lisbon (6-5) will face the Bulldogs on Friday in East Palestine.