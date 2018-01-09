Vienna air reserve station part of EPA testing

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The United States Air Force is no longer using a controversial form of firefighting foam that was profiled recently across the country.

The Air Force banned the use of a foam containing potentially deadly chemicals known as PFCs last spring.

CBS News profiled the problem recently, claiming people living and working near Air Force bases had contracted cancer. At that time, the military ordered testing be done near more than 190 bases, including the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna, to see if any local groundwater had been contaminated.

Master Sargent Bob Barko said four groundwater wells were identified as potentially contaminated. All were tested by the Environment Protection Agency.

“The EPA came out, did the testing, and they came back non, basically non-contaminated,” Barko said.

Barko said while no problems were found locally, the Air Force has been providing clean water and helping remediate in other areas where contamination was discovered.

The Air Force now uses a non-PFC version of foam in its fire department, Barko said.