Vienna air reserve station part of EPA testing

The United States Air Force is no longer using a controversial form of firefighting foam that was profiled recently across the country

By Published:
Air Reserve Station water tower.

VIENNA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The United States Air Force is no longer using a controversial form of firefighting foam that was profiled recently across the country.

The Air Force banned the use of a foam containing potentially deadly chemicals known as PFCs last spring.

CBS News profiled the problem recently, claiming people living and working near Air Force bases had contracted cancer. At that time, the military ordered testing be done near more than 190 bases, including the Youngstown Air Reserve Station in Vienna, to see if any local groundwater had been contaminated.

Master Sargent Bob Barko said four groundwater wells were identified as potentially contaminated. All were tested by the Environment Protection Agency.

“The EPA came out, did the testing, and they came back non, basically non-contaminated,” Barko said.

Barko said while no problems were found locally, the Air Force has been providing clean water and helping remediate in other areas where contamination was discovered.

The Air Force now uses a non-PFC version of foam in its fire department, Barko said.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s