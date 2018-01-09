Violet M. Linger Obituary

WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio – Violet M. Linger, 85, of West Farmington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, January 9, 2018 at her daughter’s of natural causes from Dementia.

She was born on May 18, 1932, to David and Neva Skinner of Mill Creek, West Virginia.

She was a graduate of Tygart Valley High School in 1950.

She married Hoye W. Linger June 12, 1950. Violet and Hoye shared 61 years of marriage raising a family of four children, Jerry, Paul, Troy and Jennifer in Southington, Ohio.

She lived in the home that she and her husband built in 1964 in Southington until moving in with her daughter the last few months of her life.

Violet was a talented seamstress sewing for friends and family.

She was a member of the Southington Sewing Guild often participating in style shows demonstrating her latest creations.

Violet hand made all the bridesmaid dresses and the flower girls dress for her sons, Troy and Jerry weddings and she made the cathedral length veil for her daughter, Jennifer’s wedding. She took great pride in sewing dresses for her three granddaughters. She was also an accomplished baker, baking wedding cakes and celebration cakes of all styles. Violet baked and decorated all the cakes for the weddings of her children. She enjoyed gardening, canning and cooking for her family and her yard of flowers was one of her prized possessions.

She was a member of Southington Christian Church where she was the church board secretary for years and was an active volunteer for years assisting in numerous ways serving her church family as well as the community.

She was also a Southington Band Booster for several years when her son, Troy and daughter, Jennifer were active in the marching band. She worked tirelessly fundraising and traveling with the band as a chaperone to benefit and meet the needs of the Southington high school band.

Her and her husband and their family enjoyed traveling across the country camping throughout their marriage with visits to as far away as Yellowstone National Park and Key West, Florida. Her later years were filled with travel including a trip to Hawaii and New York City and yearly visits to the North Carolina coast with her husband and friends to go surf fishing and wintering in Florida during their early retirement years. Her grandchildren were the highlight of her life, you could often find her grandchildren picking beans in her garden and climbing the tree at grandmas or sitting with her on her porch swing.

She leaves behind her daughter, Jennifer (Butch) Roberts and son, William Paul (Betsy) Linger and seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by sisters, Sharon (John) Hrenko and Norma Gene Brashear and Edna Bishoff and numerous nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Hoye; her sons, Jerry Linger and Troy Linger; two infant grandchildren, Tiffany Ann Linger and Allen Linger and a brother, Carl Skinner and infant brother, Jerry Skinner.

Special appreciation to MVI Hospice for their care and comfort and guidance.

The family will receive friends from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, January 13 at Southington Christian Church, 3285 State Route OH-534, Southington, Ohio with the funeral at 5:00 p.m. and a dinner to follow.

The family requests that material contributions be made to Southington Christian Church, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren.