Warming up – Tracking a late week Winter Storm

Temperatures will stay below freezing through morning. Any untreated surface may be slippery. Warmer temperatures into Wednesday afternoon.

There is a small risk for showers Wednesday. The risk for an isolated pocket of freezing rain through the morning with a chance for showers into the afternoon. Temperatures will push into the middle 40’s. Patchy fog is possible.

Near a record high Thursday with afternoon temperatures near 56°. The current record is 56° set in 2017. The chance for a shower will continue Thursday with heavier rain Thursday night into Friday.

TRACKING A LATE WEEK STORM

The potential for a strong storm system late this week into the weekend. The path of this storm will be critical as there will be a sharp rain/freezing rain/snow line from Friday into Saturday. The storm will bring rain into Friday mixing to freezing rain and snow into Friday night and Saturday. Snow could be heavy depending on the storm track. Ice accumulation will be possible too. Behind the storm look for another blast of cold temperatures for several days. We will keep an eye on it through the week.

Thursday: Rain getting heavier into the evening and night.

Thursday Night: Rain likely. Moderate rain possible.

Friday: Rain early mixing to freezing rain through the afternoon.

Friday night: Wintry Mix of Freezing rain and Snow. Ice accumulation possible.

Saturday: Wintry mix early. Snow Showers likely into the afternoon.

