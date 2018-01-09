Youngstown crime activity: Man hit with taser following chase

Monday, Jan. 1

10:30 a.m. – 40 block of S. Hartford Ave., a woman told police that sometime between 10:30 a.m. and 1 a.m. January 2, someone broke into her house and ransacked it. The woman told police that her back door was kicked in, kitchen shelving was knocked over, and the mattress in her bedroom was flipped over.

Tuesday, Jan. 2

1 p.m. – Hazel and Federal streets, a man reported that he was on his way to the bank to make a deposit from two restaurants when he was robbed at gunpoint while sitting in his car at the intersection of Hazel and Federal streets. The man said the robber asked him for a light, and when he reached for his lighter, the robber pulled a gun and ordered him to give him the money bag containing the deposits, according to a police report. Over $2,500 was in the money bag.

4 p.m. – 5th Ave., Jaabone Kennedy, 65, was charged with driving under the influence, bribery and drug possession. Police say Kennedy was intoxicated when he rear-ended a Jeep at a stoplight in Youngstown, injuring three people. Police said Kennedy smelled of alcohol and was slurring his speech. When he got out of his vehicle, police said he was staggering and having trouble walking. At one point, police said Kennedy asked them, “How much would it take for this to go away?” He then threw $30 at the officer, according to the report. Police say Kennedy refused a field sobriety test and a breath test at the police station. Officers also noted that they found a bag of marijuana in Kennedy’s sock.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

3:04 p.m. – 800 block of E. Lucius Ave., Aaron Wright, Jr., 30, was charged with driving under suspension, open container, resisting arrest, failure to comply with a police order and drug possession following a brief chase. According to a police report, officers attempted to stop Wright after they say he ran a stop sign. Wright did not pull over, even though police activated lights and siren, the report stated. A brief chase ensued on Rush Boulevard to E. Lucius Ave., where Wright pulled into a driveway. Police said Wright and his passenger, later identified as Charles Thomas, refused to get out of the car at first but later complied. Officers noted in the report that they had their guns drawn because of Wright’s failure to pull over and that they witnessed the passenger throw something out of the car. During the interaction with Wright, police said he became combative and officers used a taser to get him to comply, according to the report. Thomas was charged with littering and possession of marijuana.

5:20 p.m. – Market Street, Amber Emanuel, 32, was charged with drug possession following a traffic stop. According to a police report, a search of Emanuel’s vehicle uncovered a baggie of crack cocaine. Police also discovered that Emanuel had a warrant out of Austintown for theft and had a suspended license.

Friday, Jan. 5

2:40 p.m. – W. Chalmers Ave., Michael Arroyo, 18, was charged with burglary and obstructing official business. According to a police report, a woman told officers that Arroyo kicked in her door and came into her house. Police noted in the report that the front door was splintered and broken and that when they arrived, the door was hanging open in sub-zero temperatures. Police also noted that they had been called to the same residence in the past for issues involving Arroyo, the report stated. Arroyo was arrested at the scene. Police say at one point, Arroyo tried to run away, but they were able to subdue him.

3:10 p.m. – 300 block of W. Federal St., Todd Boster, 51, was charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct. According to a police report, officers were called to the WRTA bus station for an unruly person. When they arrived, they said Boster was intoxicated and threatening passengers and a security guard. Police told Boster to leave the area, but he would only walk to the edge of the WRTA property and told officers, “You ain’t gonna do nothing, boy,” the report stated. Officers said they assured Boster that he would be arrested for criminal trespass if he did not leave. Police said Boster told them that he would “f*** them up,” and said he was getting on the bus, the report stated. Boster left the area but returned about 40 minutes later and refused to leave. While officers were putting Boster in the police cruiser, they say he became combative and began kicking the officers.

7:15 p.m. – 1400 block of E. Florida Ave., Robert Henderson, 21, was charged with assault. According to a police report, a man told police that Henderson punched him several times, stomped on him when he was on the ground and tried to throw him down the basement steps. Henderson was arrested at the scene.

Disclaimer: These reports do not represent all calls made to the Youngstown Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Youngstown Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

