Youngstown groups team up to get 80,000 pairs of socks to homeless

Donations can be dropped off at Youngstown Red Zone LLC at 209 West Woodland Ave.

By Published: Updated:
socks generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown organization is holding a sock drive, hoping to get 80,000 pairs to kids and homeless people in Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

In a Twitter post, City Kids Care said it’s teaming up with The Red Zone to hold the Warming Feet and Hearts Sock Drive. The two groups are trying to collect undergarments for the underprivileged as well.

City Kids Care said socks are the most requested item in shelters around the country, with many homeless people walking miles and miles every day.

Donations can be dropped off at Youngstown Red Zone LLC at 209 West Woodland Ave.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s