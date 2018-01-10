2 arrested after short chase and drug bust in New Castle

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Two men in New Castle are facing felony charges after a short police chase.

According to police, officers tried to pull over Durand Lawson Tuesday for a traffic violation. Police say Lawson did not stop but drove to a house on Whippo Street, got out of the car and ran into a house.

When officers were pulling up, they say another man, identified as Robert Sutton, came out of the house and officers say they saw him throw a gun into some high grass in the yard.

Sutton was immediately arrested, and the gun was found.

Police searched the house and found Lawson. They also uncovered heroin, a digital scale, cell phones and other paraphernalia. They also found a loaded gun in the car Lawson was driving.

Lawson is charged with felons not to possess firearms, carrying a firearm without a license and felling eluding. Sutton is charged with felons not to possess firearms, possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

