Court: Mahoning County judge facing charges expected to resign

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three judges plan to step in to fill the vacancy left in Mahoning County Court No. 3 now that Judge Diane Vettori-Caraballo faces criminal charges.

Judge Joseph Houser, Judge Scott Hunter and Judge David D’Apolito will share the responsibilities, and there will be no change to the court’s services, according to a statement from Mahoning County Area Courts.

The statement indicates that Vettori-Caraballo left a voicemail to Administrative and Presiding Judge Scott Hunter, anticipating her resignation as judge of the Mahoning County Area Courts.

The Supreme Court of Ohio disqualified her from serving as judge during her pending criminal trial.

She’s accused of stealing at least $96,200 from a deceased former client’s home. She had been helping the client, Dolores Falgiani, draft a will when she learned about the money stored in shoe boxes around Falgiani’s home, according to court records.

Vettori-Caraballo is charged with one count of fraud, one count of structuring cash deposits and one count of making false statements to law enforcement.

