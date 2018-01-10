Court: Mahoning County judge facing charges expected to resign

Three judges plan to step in to fill the vacancy now that Judge Diane Vettori-Caraballo faces criminal charges

By Published: Updated:
Diane Vettori-Caraballo, 49, of Youngstown, was charged with one count of fraud, one count of structuring cash deposits and one count of making false statements to law enforcement.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three judges plan to step in to fill the vacancy left in Mahoning County Court No. 3 now that Judge Diane Vettori-Caraballo faces criminal charges.

Judge Joseph Houser, Judge Scott Hunter and Judge David D’Apolito will share the responsibilities, and there will be no change to the court’s services, according to a statement from Mahoning County Area Courts.

The statement indicates that Vettori-Caraballo left a voicemail to Administrative and Presiding Judge Scott Hunter, anticipating her resignation as judge of the Mahoning County Area Courts.

The Supreme Court of Ohio disqualified her from serving as judge during her pending criminal trial.

She’s accused of stealing at least $96,200 from a deceased former client’s home. She had been helping the client, Dolores Falgiani, draft a will when she learned about the money stored in shoe boxes around Falgiani’s home, according to court records.

Vettori-Caraballo is charged with one count of fraud, one count of structuring cash deposits and one count of making false statements to law enforcement.

WKBN is taking to Mahoning County officials about their next steps due to the charges leveled against Vettori-Caraballo. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s