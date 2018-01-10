Authorities seize several cars owned by Braking Point director

Ryan Sheridan and the business are at the center of an investigation by a number of state and federal agencies

Authorities seized multiple vehicles from properties in Girard and Leetonia belonging to Ryan Sheridan. 

Sheridan was the executive director of Braking Point Recovery Centers.

He and the business are at the center of an investigation by a number of state and federal agencies.

Last year, the Ohio Department of Medicaid suspended its contract with the facility. That came after a raid of Braking Point in Austintown as well as Sheridan’s Leetonia home. 

Employees at the drug addiction treatment center were then laid off. 

Wednesday, a vehicle similar to the Delorean shown in the movie “Back to the Future” was seized as well as several other cars.

