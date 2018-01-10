Betty L. Moyer Obituary

LANSDALE, Pennsylvania (Formerly Lackawannock Township) – Betty L. Moyer of Lansdale, Pennsylvania, formerly of Charleston Greenfield Road, Lackawannock Township, passed away at 2:37 p.m. Wednesday, January 10, 2018, in Gwynedd Healthcare, Lansdale. She was 80.

Mrs. Moyer was born June 23, 1937, in Prospect, Pennsylvania, a daughter of Paul and Virginia (Black) Miller.

She was a 1955 graduate of Hickory High School.

Betty was a homemaker and worked several years at her sister’s upholstery business.

She loved to sew and cook. Following her husband’s retirement, the two of them traveled extensively across the country in their camper. The two of them also spent many winters in Florida.

Betty was a member of Charleston United Methodist Church, Lackawannock Township and was also a member of the Pennsylvania Order of the Eastern Star, Grove City 86.

Her husband, Fred R. Moyer, whom she married on June 2, 1956, at the New Virginia United Methodist Church, Hermitage, survives. She is also survived by three daughters, Cynthia Moyer-Nori, Locust Grove, Virginia, Carrie Beckett and her husband, Robert, Lansdale and Connie McClure and her husband, Michael, Blue Bell, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Rocco (Kristin) Nori, Marissa (Matthew) Randall, Kristin (David) Beckett-Knittel, Robert Beckett, Michael McClure, Jr., Alec McClure and Alexandria McClure and one great-grandchild, Mayven Randall.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents and three sisters, Della Walsh, Pauline Moyer and Anna Bobbie.

The family suggest memorial contributions be made to further education and support patients with progressive supranuclear palsy, at www.psp.org.

Calling hours will be 3:00 p.m. until the time of the service Monday, January 15, in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State Street, Sharon.

Funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m. Monday, January 15 in the funeral home with Rev. Dr. Robert Griffin, officiating.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery, Hermitage.

A television tribute will air Friday, January 12 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.



