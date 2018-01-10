Betty Lou Artman Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania – Betty Lou “B. Lou” Artman, age 95, of Greenville, passed away Wednesday morning, January 10, 2018 in the Ridgewood at St. Paul’s.

Miss Artman was born on April 23, 1922 in Greene Township, to Harry H. and Kathryn E. (Seiple) Artman.

The 1939 Jamestown High School Alumna earned a bachelor’s degree in 1943 from Thiel College, a Master’s Degree in Education in 1947 from University of Pittsburgh and post graduate study in administration at both University of Pittsburgh and University of Penn State.

In 1943 she was hired as a teacher of English, History and Physical Science at Hickory High School. In 1989, she retired after 45 years with the Hermitage School District, the longest time of service to date.

Miss Artman achieved many firsts in her career and pioneered the positions to which she was named – guidance counselor, psychologist, director of special education and director of pupil and personnel services. She developed programs to address the needs of students with physical and mental disabilities and programs for academic gifted students.

At her retirement, the Artman Elementary School in the district was named for the long term educator and administrator. As a tribute for those whose lives have been touched by her humanitarianism the Betty Lou Artman Hermitage Education Foundation was established by her many friends in the school and community on February 10, 1989, the date of her retirement.

She had served on the Board of Directors of Thiel College Alumni Association and the Mercer County Advisory Committee to Thiel’s Board of Trustees. In 1990 she was the recipient of the Thiel College Alumni Association Alumnus Citation for Professional Achievement.

A life long member of Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, she held leadership roles in the church’s Clinical Pastoral Education Programs (teaching parish for seminarians), church renovation program from 1980-1983, debt elimination campaign and search committees for Pastors and Associate Pastors. On the national level, she served the United Church of Christ as a corporate director of Board of Homeland Ministries for 12 years, six of them on the Board’s Executive Committee and as a Director on the Stewardship Council.

An ardent volunteer following retirement, Miss Artman served on the Board of Directors of Community Mental Health and Counseling, was a member of Mercer County Courts Juvenile Advisory Committee, Board of Directors St. Paul Homes Executive Committee and a volunteer of UPMC Horizon Hospital Auxiliary.

Miss Artman is survived by a sister, Mrs. Norman (Pat) Brooks and a special cousin, Carol (Ken) Neifert.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Calling Hours will be Friday, January 12, 2018, 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Anderson Lounge, Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street in Greenville.

Funeral service will be held Friday, January 12, 2018 at 2:00 p.m. at the church, Rev. June Boutwell, Interim Minster, officiating.

Burial will be private in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Betty Lou Artman Hermitage Education Foundation, 7 West State Street, Sharon, PA 16146; St. Paul’s, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125 or Zion’s Reformed United Church of Christ, 260 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.

