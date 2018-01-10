Beverly Jane Marsh Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Beverly Jane Marsh, 82, of Warren, Ohio passed away Wednesday, January 10, 2018, at Trumbull Memorial Hospital.

She was born November 18, 1935, in Worcester, Massachusetts, the daughter of the late Walter T. and Mariellen (Moore) Savage.

On July 29, 1955, Beverly married Ronald J. Marsh. They shared 36 years of marriage until his passing on December 14, 1991.

Beverly was housekeeper at Trumbull Memorial Hospital for over 20 years and was also manager at her apartment building.

She was an American coaster enthusiast. Beverly enjoyed playing keno and traveling to the ocean.

Beverly is survived by her daughters, Tracy (Robert) Perigo of Warren, Ohio and Brenda Gaskill of Warren, Ohio; three grandchildren, Mark and Anthony Perigo and Sierra Gaskill; great-grandchildren, Anna, Alli, Alexander Perigo and Kinslee Broxson and siblings, Walter T. Savage of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, Joan McDonald of Clinton, Massachusetts, Betty Jean DiMachowski of Worcester, Massachusetts and Donna (Stanley) Norwood of Worcester, Massachusetts.

Besides her husband, Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; two brother, Peter and David Savage; three sisters, Shirley Olson, Janice Mahoney and Donna Savage and one grandson, Joshua James.

In accordance with Beverly’s wishes no service will be held. Cremation has taken place.

Inurnment will be in Meadow Brook Memorial Park.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren.

