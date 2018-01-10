Boardman crime activity: Man reports being robbed after arranged ‘hook up’

Tuesday, Jan. 2

10:22 p.m. – US-224 near Market St., Raymond Potts, 25, of Youngstown, arrested and charged with domestic violence, obstructing official business and resisting arrest. Police were called to the area for two men involved in a fist fight near Walgreens. The men involved in the fight told police they have been married for two years and were involved in an argument over their relationship after picking up pizza from Domino’s, according to a police report. Police said Potts was accused of starting the fight by punching the other man in the face while he was driving. Police said Potts also resisted arrest and had to be tased due to his aggressive actions.

Wednesday, Jan. 3

2:27 p.m. – Southern Blvd. and US-224, Kareem James, 37, of Girard, arrested on a warrant for an alleged parole violation and charged with possession of marijuana; Melissa Lucas, 42, of Lake Milton, charged with drug paraphernalia; Ivan Hasley, 37, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant and charged with receiving stolen property. Police said Lucas had a pipe and marijuana was found in the vehicle. They said Hasley had a stolen driver’s license and credit card, as well as credit cards for other people that he couldn’t identify.

3:16 p.m. – Hillman St. near Newport Square, Felarian Hampton, 31, of Youngstown, charged with obstructing official business; and Keena Hardy, 36, of Youngstown, charged with possession of drugs and driving under suspension after a traffic stop. Police said Hampton lied about her identity because she didn’t want to get in trouble over expired plates. Hardy had Oxycodone pills without a prescription, according to a police report. Police said she told officers that she takes the pills for pain and gets them from a friend.

Friday, Jan. 5

7:17 p.m. – 7800 block of Market St., Majorie Taylor, 56, of Bellevue, Michigan, arrested and charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia. An Enterprise Rental Car employee reported that Taylor put several jars of marijuana into one of their rental cars. The employee offered to give her a ride to the bus station after she had been involved in a crash and was taken to Enterprise. Police said during an interview, Taylor admitted to stealing the marijuana from her husband. The total weight of the seized marijuana was about 1,264 grams, according to a police report.

Monday, Jan. 8

3:48 a.m. – 6500 block of Market St., Sequioua King, 30, of Youngstown, arrested on a warrant and charged with obstructing official business and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police were sent to the Day’s Inn to investigate a report of an armed robbery. The victim told police he was robbed by a man and woman in the side parking lot of the hotel. He said they got into a blue pick-up truck and left westbound on US-224 after stealing his money. He told police he came to the hotel to “hook up” with a woman he met through a friend. While speaking with the victim, police said King was leaving the hotel lobby. The victim told police King set up the meeting with the woman. Police said King lied about her identity and tried hiding a crack pipe. She admitted to setting up the meeting but said she had nothing to do with the robbery, according to a police report.

7:00 p.m. – 1000 block of Tiffany South, Neasha Taylor, 27, and Iceleya Square, 30, both of Youngstown, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia; Michael Faiola, 33, of Youngstown, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, drug abuse instruments and dangerous drugs. The three were charged after an investigation into a stolen vehicle parked at the Red Roof Inn. Police said a burnt spoon, pills and several syringes and other drug paraphernalia were found in the hotel room where they were staying.

8:09 p.m. – 5400 block of Southern Blvd., Jeannine Burrus, 51, arrested and charged with felonious assault and domestic violence. A man accused Burrus of stabbing him in the arm after an argument. Burrus told police the man attacked her but she couldn’t remember the details of the attack because she had shingles, according to a police report.

Tuesday, Jan. 9

1:20 a.m. – 5400 block of Mill Creek Blvd., Douglas Cole, 18, of Youngstown, and Michael Wilson, 23, of Warren, arrested and charged with theft and criminal trespass. A man told police that he saw Cole and Wilson trying to break into his car. Police said several other cars in the area had also been entered. The suspects were spotted walking nearby, according to a police report.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Boardman Police Department. This public information was provided in reports from the Boardman Police Department. Items reflect charges filed, not convictions.

