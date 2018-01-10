Breaking down the details about the winter storm on the way



Warm temperatures overnight and through your Thursday. A small risk for an isolated shower with some patchy fog possible.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 50s Thursday afternoon. Record highs are possible. The current record is 56° set in 2017.

Rain will get heavier Thursday evening into Thursday night. Temperatures will remain warm in the 50s.

A winter storm is still on track to impact our region late this week into the weekend.

This storm will start with rain Friday morning, and mix to freezing rain and sleet through the afternoon and evening. The potential for ice accumulation will increase into Friday night. Colder air will push in through the night, changing the wintry mix over to snow showers through early Saturday morning.

Turning much colder through the rest of the weekend.

The amount of ice and snow will be determined by the exact storm track. Right now, it looks like at least 3 to 6 inches of snow could fall across our region. Heavier snow of 6 to 12 inches is possible if the storm slips to our south and east, and 2 to 3 inches if it pushes to the north and west.

Less snow would mean more ice accumulation, which could range from a trace to a glaze of 0.25″ or more.

THE TIMING

Thursday: Warm. Isolated shower. Rain getting heavier into the evening/night.

Thursday night: Warm. Rain Likely. Could be heavy at times.

Friday: Rain early, mixing to freezing rain and sleet through the afternoon. Light ice accumulation possible.

Friday night: Wintry mix of freezing rain and sleet, changing to snow late. Ice accumulation possible. Snow could be heavy toward morning.

Saturday: Snow showers likely, mainly through the morning. Turning colder through the day.

This is a system that Storm Team 27 is watching closely. We will continue to bring you updates throughout this event as more information becomes available.

