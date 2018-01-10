Brittany Bissell

Brittany Bissell joined the WKBN-27 First News team as a Multi-Media Journalist in January 2018.

Born in East Liverpool and a graduate of Wellsville High School, Brittany is a 2015 graduate of Youngstown State University, where she earned a degree in Telecommunications. Her parents live in Wellsville and she has one older brother as well as a niece and a nephew.

Prior to joining WKBN-27, Brittany worked as a Sports Reporter for 93.7 The Fan Sports Radio in Pittsburgh, Pa. where she had the opportunity to interview people on the inside of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Penguins and the University of Pittsburgh Panther athletic organizations. She also had the amazing opportunity to work for the Cleveland Cavaliers during their championship season in 2016. Brittany worked in Promotions and In-Game Entertainment and received a Cavalier championship ring after they won the NBA title.

Brittany enjoys watching and attending sporting events as well as boating during the summer months, something she enjoyed growing up on the Ohio River. She also spent May of 2014 studying abroad in London and Paris.

As a multi-media journalist, Brittany will be responsible for shooting, writing and reporting weekend mornings. She is excited to begin her new role at WKBN-27 because she enjoys meeting new people, hearing their stories and finding creative ways to tell their stories. She enjoys interacting with viewers on social media.

You can contact Brittany with story ideas at brittany.bissell@wkbn.com

You can follow Brittany on Twitter: @brittbisselltv

