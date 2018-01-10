Browns add Packers execs Wolf, Highsmith to front office

Dorsey is reshaping his front office, returning to a traditional approach following a focus on analytics.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
John Dorsey
Kansas City Chiefs general manager John Dorsey speaks during a press conference at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Thursday, March 2, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

CLEVELAND (AP) – New Cleveland Browns general manager John Dorsey has added former Green Bay executives Eliot Wolf and Alonzo Highsmith to his revamped front office.

Wolf interviewed on Tuesday with Dorsey, who came to Cleveland last month after Browns owner Jimmy Haslam fired vice president Sashi Brown. The 35-year-old Wolf was the Packers’ director of football operations and recently interviewed to be their GM. He’ll be the assistant GM for the Browns.

Wolf is the son of former Packers general manager and Hall of Famer Ron Wolf. He reportedly had an offer to join coach Jon Gruden in Oakland.

Dorsey played for the Packers and has worked with the Wolfs.

A former NFL running back, Highsmith spent 19 years in Green Bay’s scouting department. He will be a vice president in Cleveland’s personnel department.

Before focusing on Cleveland’s roster, Dorsey is reshaping his front office, returning to a traditional approach following a focus on analytics.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s