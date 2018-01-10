Canfield troopers to be honored for life-saving action

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Two Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers will be honored for what they did on their lunch break.

Last November, Troopers Ben Miller and Dan DeLuca stopped to grab a bite to eat at the Chick-fil-A on US-224 in Boardman.

While there, a young boy started choking.

Miller jumped into action to save the boy, giving him the Heimlich maneuver.

The boy ended up being OK, thanks to their quick thinking.

Wednesday afternoon, the pair from the Canfield post will be awarded for their actions.

