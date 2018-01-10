Congressional leaders scramble to reach deal on immigration

President Donald Trump said it is up to Congress to make a deal to protect Dreamers from deportation

In this Jan. 9, 2017, photo, Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., left, and Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md. listen as President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with lawmakers on immigration policy in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington. Bargainers seeking a bipartisan immigration accord planned talks as soon as Wednesday as President Donald Trump and leading lawmakers sought to parlay an extraordinary White House meeting into momentum for resolving a politically blistering issue. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – The fate of 800,000 undocumented immigrants, known as “Dreamers,” remains up in the air.

President Donald Trump said he is open to a deal with Democrats to protect Dreamers from deportation, but it’s at a cost.

“Securing our border including, of course, the wall, which has always been included, never changed,” he said.

While the president’s aides negotiate on Capitol Hill, the White House is also blasting a federal judge’s ruling requiring protection for “Dreamers” remain intact past March.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen said it’s Congress, not the courts, that need to find a DACA solution.

“Most importantly, we need to find a permanent fix,” Nielsen said.

Nielsen said if Congress fails to reach a deal soon, the DACA recipients still aren’t a priority for the Department of Homeland Security.

Democrats said they can’t take that chance.

That’s why congressional leaders from both parties are scrambling to make a deal within the next several days.

Virginia Republican Congressman Bob Goodlatte is writing an immigration bill in the House. He said his plan keeps DACA recipients in the U.S., spends money to begin building a border wall and reforms outdated immigration policies.

There will be ongoing discussions with the Senate.

“This is, as the President says, the place we should start,” Goodlatte said.

House Democratic Whip Steny Hoyer said Democrats aren’t on board, at least yet.

Hoyer said, however, that he hopes to reach a deal within days, not weeks.

