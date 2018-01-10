Dollar General recalling Clover Valley Iced Oatmeal Cookies

(WKBN) – Dollar General Corporation is recalling 12-ounce packages of Clover Valley® Iced Oatmeal Cookies sold in their stores, including those in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The voluntary recall affects cookies with lot # L46217 30 with a best-by date of August 18, 2018.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the cookies could contain milk and tree nuts.

The product’s manufacturer confirmed that a production labeling error led to Clover Valley® Coconut Macaroons’ being placed in the Iced Oatmeal Cookie packaging.

Those with a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity to these items should not consume these products.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported at this time.

Customers who purchased this product are encouraged to discard it or return to their local Dollar General store to exchange the product.

Those with questions may contact Dollar General’s Customer Service Department at 1-800-678-9258 or custsvc@dollargeneral.com.