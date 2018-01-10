Dollar General recalling Clover Valley Iced Oatmeal Cookies

The FDA said due to a labeling error, the cookies may contain milk and tree nuts

By Published: Updated:
Clover Valley iced oatmeal cookie recall

(WKBN) – Dollar General Corporation is recalling 12-ounce packages of Clover Valley® Iced Oatmeal Cookies sold in their stores, including those in Ohio and Pennsylvania.

The voluntary recall affects cookies with lot # L46217 30 with a best-by date of August 18, 2018.

According to the Food and Drug Administration, the cookies could contain milk and tree nuts.

The product’s manufacturer confirmed that a production labeling error led to Clover Valley® Coconut Macaroons’ being placed in the Iced Oatmeal Cookie packaging.

Those with a milk and/or nut allergy or sensitivity to these items should not consume these products.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported at this time.

Customers who purchased this product are encouraged to discard it or return to their local Dollar General store to exchange the product.

Those with questions may contact Dollar General’s Customer Service Department at 1-800-678-9258 or custsvc@dollargeneral.com.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s