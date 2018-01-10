Douglas K. McVehil Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania – Douglas K. McVehil of Sharon passed away Wednesday morning, January 10, 2018, in his home. He was 63.

Mr. McVehil was born December 26, 1954, in Washington, Pennsylvania, a son of Donald and Irene (Mansfield) McVehil.

He attended Titusville Area High School.

Much of his life, Doug was a mechanic. He worked many years at Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Hermitage.

In his spare time Doug enjoyed working on cars, hunting, fishing and watching sports, especially football.

He is survived by his wife, the former Carol Veres, whom he married in 1980; a son, Douglas E, McVehil, at home; a granddaughter, Alea Young; a sister, Kay McVehil, Florida and two brothers, Jay McVehil, also Florida and Don McVehil, Washington.

Doug was preceded in death by his parents and a daughter, Carolyn McVehil.

There are no calling hours or services.

Arrangements are being handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory.