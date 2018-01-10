Eleanore Goskie Obituary

January 10, 2018 Obituary

MyValleyTributes staff Published: Updated:
Obit Image Generic

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Eleanore Goskie passed away Wednesday, January 10 at the age of 88.

Eleanore was born May 24, 1929.

Calling hours will be Sunday, January 14, 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at Kirila Funeral Home, Inc.