First Energy tracking storm, considers impact on power lines

First Energy officials said they are still waiting to see where the storm will track

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – With the potential of another winter storm this weekend, First Energy is keeping an eye on its 300,000 miles of power lines, across six states.

First Energy officials said they are still waiting to see where the storm will track and how likely it is likely to impact its different service areas.

First Energy spokesperson Chris Eck said the company will be looking at staffing levels this weekend and other issues.

“We’ll be looking to make some decisions about staffing levels and whether to hold crews over, go to 16-hour shifts, or whether we might actually need to call in mutual assistance crews from elsewhere. We will probably be making those decisions in the next 24 hours,” Eck said.

First Energy serves about 6 million customers in parts of six states, which includes Ohio Edison and Penn Power in the Mahoning and Shenango valleys.

According to Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Wetzl, the path of this storm will be critical as there will be a sharp rain/freezing rain/snow line from Friday into Saturday

The storm will bring rain into Friday mixing to freezing rain and snow into Friday night and Saturday. Snow could be heavy depending on the storm track. Ice accumulation will be possible, too.

