Heroin, guns, and cash seized in Youngstown drug raid

Officers seized heroin, marijuana, crack, a bottle of Promethazine, three digital scales, security system, two guns and $1,350 in cash

Austin Mendenhall, charged with three counts of drug possession and having weapons under disability in Youngstown, Ohio.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two men were arrested during a drug raid in Youngstown.

According to a police report, officers were serving a search warrant Tuesday at a house in the 600 block of Ferndale Avenue when they uncovered several drugs, guns and cash inside the house.

Officers seized heroin, marijuana, crack, a bottle of Promethazine, three digital scales, a security system, two guns and $1,350 in cash.

Austin Mendenhall, 32, was arrested and charged with three counts of drug possession and having weapons under disability. Donte Maudlin, 35,  was also arrested at the house on an outstanding warrant for driving under suspension.

