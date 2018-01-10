Infocision fined for misleading telemarketing practices, FTC says

Infocision has 12 locations, including one in Youngstown

(WKBN) – An Akron-based telemarketing company has agreed to pay a $250,000 fine for misleading telemarketing practices.

The Federal Trade Commission says Infocision employees told callers they were not asking for a donation for a charity. They would then ask if they could mail information on how to donate to the charity and then ask for a donation, according to the FTC.

In addition to paying the fine, the FTC says Infocision is required to name the charity on whose behalf it’s making the call, say that the purpose of the call is to solicit a charitable contribution and whether the contribution sought is a donation, monetary gift or anything else of value.

The FTC said since 2013, Infocision has conducted hundreds of telemarketing campaigns on behalf of charities.

