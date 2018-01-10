Injured Steelers LB Ryan Shazier attends practice

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Pittsburgh Steelers Pro Bowl linebacker Ryan Shazier attended practice on Wednesday for the first time since injuring his spine against Cincinnati last month.
Shazier posted a photo on Instagram on Wednesday afternoon from the team’s indoor training facility as Pittsburgh prepared to host Jacksonville in the divisional round of the playoffs. Shazier, who underwent spine stabilization surgery on Dec. 6, is pictured in a wheelchair wearing sweatpants and a Steelers jacket.
I want to thank the Lord for the first downs that he has been allowing me to achieve. The touchdown is going to come in his timing, but today was a first down. I was finally able to make it to practice with my teammates. It’s great to be back for practices and meetings. Just to be able to feel a part of it means the world. So I’m working harder than I ever have to get back. Ive been making strides over the past month and continue to make progress. Taking it day-by-day, but I’m far from done. The Lord has not finished his work yet. I want to say thank you to the fans and Steelers Nation for the prayers. If it wasn’t for my family, friends and your prayers I wouldn’t be were I am now. They have lifted me and my family through this journey and I ask for you to continue praying for me, as I continue to work daily on improving my health. #Shalieve#Steelers#prayfor50
The extent of Shazier’s injury has not been released. He called his visit to the facility “a first down” in his recovery. Shazier says he has been “making strides” over the past month but added he is “far from done.” The 25-year-old Shazier says he is “working harder than ever” to get back.
The Steelers host the Jaguars on Sunday and the winner will advance to the AFC title game.
