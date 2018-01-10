John William Dubos, Sr. Obituary

CAMPBELL, Ohio – Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 13, at 9:30 a.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Angela Merici Paris (formerly Sacred Heart), with the Rev. Kevin Peters officiating, for John William Dubos, Sr., 90, who passed away Wednesday morning, January 10.

John was born January 12, 1927, in Campbell, the son of Michael and Mary Vansuch Dubos.

He attended Campbell Memorial High School and went on to serve in the U.S. Army from 1945-1946.

John worked for Republic Steel, Truscon Division, retiring after 31 years of service. Later, he went to work for the Campbell City Water Department and retired from there with 16 years of service. He was a volunteer fireman for the City of Campbell.

He was an active member of Sacred Heart Church, where he volunteered as a church usher and served as a member of the Holy Name Society.

John was a member of the V.F.W. and the AFSCME Union.

John’s wife, the former Elizabeth A. “Bettye” Skelley, whom he married October 23, 1948, passed away March 7, 2016.

John will be deeply missed by his son, Jack Dubos and daughter, Joyce Nye, both of Campbell; daughter-in-law, Vicki Dubos, also of Campbell; five grandchildren, Dan (Kristen) Nye, Kevin (Christina) Nye, Sandra Nye, Melissa Dubos and James Dubos; great-grandchildren, Alison and Ethan Nye; his sister, Helen Dubos and his sister-in-law, Rosemary Dubos, both of Campbell.

Besides his wife, “Bettye” and his parents; he was preceded in death by his sons, Robert T. “Bob” Dubos and James E. “Jim” Dubos; his brothers, Paul and Michael Dubos and his sister, Mary Dubos.

The family would like to especially thank the staff of Assumption Village for the wonderful care given to John.

The Dubos family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home and will receive family and friends Friday, January 12 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.