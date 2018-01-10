Oakland tops YSU Men; Penguins’ win streak snapped

ROCHESTER, Michigan (WKBN) – YSU’s bid for a fourth straight win fell short, in a 95-82 setback at Oakland Wednesday night.

The Penguins led for just :23 in the game.

Sophomore Jeremiah Ferguson tallied a career-high 21 points, while Cameron Morse also tallied 21 in the setback. Jaylen Benton added 14 points for YSU.

Kendrick Nunn connected on six triples and finished with 26 points for Oakland. Jalen Hayes notched a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Oakland improves to 10-8 overall on the season, and 2-3 in the Horizon League.

YSU drops to 5-12, and 3-1 in conference play. The Penguins return to action Friday on the road at Detroit.