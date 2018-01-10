Oakland tops YSU Men; Penguins’ win streak snapped

The Penguins drop to 5-12 overall, and 3-1 in conference play

By Published:
YSU Basketball

ROCHESTER, Michigan (WKBN) – YSU’s bid for a fourth straight win fell short, in a 95-82 setback at Oakland Wednesday night.

The Penguins led for just :23 in the game.

Sophomore Jeremiah Ferguson tallied a career-high 21 points, while Cameron Morse also tallied 21 in the setback. Jaylen Benton added 14 points for YSU.

Kendrick Nunn connected on six triples and finished with 26 points for Oakland. Jalen Hayes notched a double-double with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

Oakland improves to 10-8 overall on the season, and 2-3 in the Horizon League.

YSU drops to 5-12, and 3-1 in conference play. The Penguins return to action Friday on the road at Detroit.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s