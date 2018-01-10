Ohio Department of Health reports state’s first pediatric flu death of season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN) – The Ohio Department of Health (ODH) reported the state’s first pediatric flu death of the season.

A 4-year-old boy from Montgomery County has died from complications due to the flu.

ODH also is reporting 1,750 new confirmed flu-associated hospitalizations in Ohio during the first week of January, a significant increase over 925 reported during the last week of December.

There have been 3,854 total flu-associated hospitalizations in Ohio since flu season began last October, according to ODH.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the 2017-2018 flu season in Ohio is comparative to that in 2014-15, which was the most severe flu season in recent years.

ODH recommends that people get the flu vaccine, which can prevent against certain strains of the flu. The vaccination is available at most healthcare providers’ offices, local health departments and retail pharmacies.

Symptoms of flu can include fever, cough, sore throat, body aches, headache, chills and fatigue.

ODH also recommends frequently washing your hands or using alcohol-based hand sanitizer to prevent the spread of germs and staying home when you’re sick.

More information about influenza and flu activity in Ohio is available at www.flu.ohio.gov.