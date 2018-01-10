Rumors swirl around possible trade between Pirates and Astros for ace Gerrit Cole

Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the St. Louis Cardinals n the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 10, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pittsburgh Pirates starting pitcher Gerrit Cole throws against the St. Louis Cardinals n the first inning of a baseball game, Friday, July 10, 2015, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The World Series Champion Houston Astros may be getting a major upgrade to their pitching staff.

Jon Morosi, of the MLB Network, reports that the Pirates and Astros have reached an agreement for starter Gerrit Cole.

Yahoo Sports MLB columnist Jeff Passan refutes that report, calling it a “False rumor”. He claims the two sides are working on a deal, but nothing has been reached at this time.

Gerrit Cole was drafted by the Pirates with the first overall pick in 2011 and spent the last five years as a starter in Pittsburgh.

Cole is 59-42 overall with a career ERA of 3.50. He was an all-star in 2015.

