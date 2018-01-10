Some lawmakers say current laws allow agencies to spy on Americans

Some lawmakers want to reform FISA to protect Americans while others say it would only give more rights to terrorists

Alexandra Limon, Nexstar
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – This week, Congress is getting ready to vote to reauthorize FISA 702.

It’s the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act that was approved as a result of the September 11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.

It’s designed to help prevent terrorism, but some lawmakers are concerned about government overreach, saying the laws are used to conduct warrantless searches of Americans. They’re also worried that agencies are spying on Americans by gathering and saving electronic communications.

“We think that is unconstitutional, hugely problematic, and we’re here to defend the rights of the American people,” said Michigan Rep. Justin Amash.

A growing group of lawmakers says before the group will vote to reauthorize FISA 702, the law must be reformed.

The USA Rights Act would allow the government to continue surveillance for foreign intelligence but would require a warrant before looking at communications by Americans.

Senators Ron Wyden and Rand Paul agree — the reforms are necessary

“It is possible for the American people to have policies that promote both security and liberty. We understand that those two are not mutually-exclusive,” Wyden said.

“The Bill of Rights requires that information be gathered under the 4th Amendment with probable cause, and naming the person, naming the papers,” Paul said.

Congressman Brian Fitzpatrick, of Pennsylvania, a former FBI agent, said reforms to FISA aren’t necessary

“Section 702 is a critical tool that the intelligence community uses properly to target non-U.S. person outside of the United States that is vital to U.S. security,” he said.

Opponents of FISA reform say changing the rules would give more rights to terrorists and criminals.

