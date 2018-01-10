Susan D. Locke Obituary

MERCER, Pennsylvania – Susan D. Locke, age 65, of Fullingmill Road, Jefferson Township, Mercer, passed away Wednesday morning, January 10, 2018 in Sharon Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Greenville on January 10, 1953 to Robert and Nora (Sherbondy) Long.

Susan was a 1970 graduate of Greenville Senior High School.

She had been employed as a clerk at the former Rhoades Pharmacy in Greenville and at Kings Pharmacy in Mercer and had also worked at Skip’s Video in Mercer and Grove City.

Susan enjoyed taking care of the outside of her home and was a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother.

On May 12, 1973 she married James L. Locke, he survives at home.

Also surviving are two sons, Matthew J. Locke and his wife, Lisa and Shane M. Locke, all of Mercer; three sisters, Cheryl Yates, Diane McNeish and Bonnie Kerr, all of Greenville and two grandchildren, Hannah Locke and Kaitlin Chutz.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Long.

Calling Hours will be held Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be Tuesday, January 16, 2018, 4:00 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. Stacie Pitts, officiating Chaplain of Sharon Regional Hospice.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 15 at the following approximate times:

6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.