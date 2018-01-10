Thomas Lynn Howard Obituary

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio – Thomas Lynn Howard, age 63, of Newton Falls entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, January 10, 2018 at his home.

Thomas was born on January 10, 1955 in Newton Falls the son of the late Thomas and Margaret (Rink) Howard.

He has lived in Newton Falls most of his life spending 15 years in Denver, Colorado.

Thomas was a tow motor operator for General Electric for 15 years retiring in 2002.

He was a member of the First Church of God in Newton Falls.

Thomas enjoyed fishing and watching sports. Thomas was a supporter of the Los Angeles Rams and was a die hard Cleveland Indians fan.

Loving memories of Thomas will be carried on by his brothers, Bob C. Howard of Warren and Ted W. Howard of Newton Falls.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Don Allen Howard.

Per the family’s wishes there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. at Newton Falls Cemetery. Rev. Eddie Howard will officiate.

Arrangements have been entrusted to James Funeral Home, 8 East Broad Street, Newton Falls, OH 44444 (330)872-5440. Family and friends may send condolences to the family at www.jamesfuneralhomeinc.com.