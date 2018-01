LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – A tractor-trailer rollover on State Route 30 is blocking both lanes of the roadway.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon between Yair and Richey School roads in Lisbon.

Details about what caused the crash weren’t immediately available on Wednesday afternoon. It is unknown whether anyone was injured.

The Ohio Department of Transportation is at the scene, and crews will work to remove the truck from the road.

At this time, drivers should avoid the area.