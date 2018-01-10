William “Bill” Shasteen Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – William R. “Bill” Shasteen, age 72, died peacefully at his home with his family by his side Wednesday, January 10, 2018.

He was born August 9, 1945 in Salem, the son of the late William G. and Eleanor H. (Weber) Shasteen.

Bill retired in 2006 as a machine repairman at G.M. Lordstown and previously worked at E.W. Bliss in Salem.

He is a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

He was a 1963 graduate of Salem High School.

William was a member of the Salem Elks #305, Hose Club, Amvets, Salem Italian-American Club, Salem VFW, Leetonia American Legion and the Leetonia Sportsman Club.

Survivors include his wife, Theresa “Terrie” (Thompson) Shasteen, whom he married March 9, 1968 and a son, William Shasteen of Niles.

Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by a sister, Nancy L. Stanley and a brother, Dale R. Shasteen.

Services will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 13 at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Alan Smearsoll officiating.

Calling hours will be held from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon on Saturday, January 13 at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

Online condolences can be sent online to the Shasteen family at www.starkmemorial.com.