Alene C. Wilkins Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Alene C. Wilkins, 78, passed away Thursday morning, January 11, 2018 at Victoria House.

Alene was born June 5, 1939 in Hornell, New York, the daughter of Pete and Loretta Elder Eaton.

She was a 1956 graduate of Hornell High School and attended Brockport College where she made life-long friends.

She married Bruce A. Wilkins on December 17, 1960. They were married 51 years until the time of his death on June 2, 2012.

Due to job transfers, they lived in seven states, including Hawaii and had 13 different homes and took pride into making each one warm and welcoming.

She devoted her life to her home and her family. Alene was a skilled seamstress and a tasteful decorator. She enjoyed baking and composing letters on her typewriter, which her friends and family always enjoyed receiving. She did not like to drive and unfortunately liked to smoke.

Alene was the most loving, caring and supportive mother and wife and will be so greatly missed by her daughter and son-in-law, Thamosin Paige (Tammy) and Dr. Michael Shultz.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bruce.

The family would like to thank the terrific staff at Victoria House for all they did every day for Alene.

The Wilkins family has entrusted their loved one to the care of the Wasko Funeral Home in Campbell.

A television tribute will air Monday, January 15 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.