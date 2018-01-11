Friday’s Game of the Week postponed due to expected winter storm: Complete list of changes

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – The expected winter storm on Friday has prompted some area high schools to make changes to their upcoming athletic schedules. The WKBN Game of the Week between Howland and Austintown Fitch is among those games being rescheduled for a later date.
FRIDAY BOYS BASKETBALL CHANGES
Howland vs. Austintown Fitch – Postponed
Canfield vs. Lakeside – Rescheduled for Tuesday, February 20th
Sebring vs. Mineral Ridge – Rescheduled for Saturday, January 13th at 6:30pm
Slippery Rock vs. Hickory – Rescheduled for Saturday, January 13th at 5:30pm
Niles vs. Liberty – Start time moved up to 6:15pm
SATURDAY GIRLS BASKETBALL CHANGES
Sebring vs. Mineral Ridge – Start time moved to 5pm
