Friday’s Game of the Week postponed due to expected winter storm: Complete list of changes

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – The expected winter storm on Friday has prompted some area high schools to make changes to their upcoming athletic schedules. The WKBN Game of the Week between Howland and Austintown Fitch is among those games being rescheduled for a later date.

FRIDAY BOYS BASKETBALL CHANGES

Howland vs. Austintown Fitch – Postponed

Canfield vs. Lakeside – Rescheduled for Tuesday, February 20th

Sebring vs. Mineral Ridge – Rescheduled for Saturday, January 13th at 6:30pm

Slippery Rock vs. Hickory – Rescheduled for Saturday, January 13th at 5:30pm

Niles vs. Liberty – Start time moved up to 6:15pm

SATURDAY GIRLS BASKETBALL CHANGES

Sebring vs. Mineral Ridge – Start time moved to 5pm