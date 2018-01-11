Friday’s Game of the Week postponed due to expected winter storm: Complete list of changes

The expected winter storm on Friday has prompted some area high schools to make changes to their upcoming athletic schedules

By Published: Updated:
High School Basketball Game of the Week: Howland Tigers vs. Fitch Falcons

Youngstown, OH (WKBN) – The expected winter storm on Friday has prompted some area high schools to make changes to their upcoming athletic schedules. The WKBN Game of the Week between Howland and Austintown Fitch is among those games being rescheduled for a later date.

FRIDAY BOYS BASKETBALL CHANGES

Howland vs. Austintown Fitch – Postponed

Canfield vs. Lakeside – Rescheduled for Tuesday, February 20th

Sebring vs. Mineral Ridge – Rescheduled for Saturday, January 13th at 6:30pm

Slippery Rock vs. Hickory  – Rescheduled for Saturday, January 13th at 5:30pm

Niles vs. Liberty – Start time moved up to 6:15pm

SATURDAY GIRLS BASKETBALL CHANGES

Sebring vs. Mineral Ridge – Start time moved to 5pm

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s