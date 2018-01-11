Crews say timing is everything for clearing roads during winter storm

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County engineers are geared up for Friday’s winter storm.

Pat Ginnetti said the plows are prepared to handle anything from snow to freezing rain.

However, he said the timing of the precipitation is going to make it challenging for crews.

“If we put material down too soon, it’s going to be washed off the roads and it’s not going to be effective. If we go out too late, the ice is going to be there. So timing is going to be critical and freezing rain is probably the most difficult to treat.”

Though crews are ready to treat the roads, you should try to avoid them if you can.

