Customers hit hardware and grocery stores hard ahead of storm

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – With snow, sleet, and ice right around the corner, people in the Valley have been stocking up on goods.

At Home Depot in Boardman, the store has been busy all day selling winter weather items – salt, shovels, and snow throwers.

Home Depot recommends stocking up on de-icers, salt, calcium chloride and shovels. Manager Tim Hephner says right now the store has all those items in stock.

“We’ve been pretty lucky. We did not run out of any salt yet. We still have shovels and snow throwers. As much as we are selling, we are still having our suppliers bring it in. We are doing pretty well and keeping up,” Hephner said.

While home improvement stores are seeing more customers, grocery stores are seeing more people stocking up.

The stores are packed and people are buying staples such as eggs, milk and bread, along with other items.

Michael Rulli with Rulli Brothers says business has been “amazing.” He said when the snow hits, people go into panic mode and their first stop is the grocery store.

Several thousand customers came through the door Thursday, and Rulli expects more Friday before the weather turns.

“Things that are easy to make. Nobody wants to be doing a big seven-course meal. They are going to go for the quick fix such as products for grilled cheese and soup and things like that,” Rulli said.

Rulli said they are happy to stay open and keep the shelves stocked if it helps put the community at ease ahead of the storm.

Some items to have on hand in case of a power outage include non-perishable items, ready-made foods and water.