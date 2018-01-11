Delores M. Pavone Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Private funeral services will be held on Monday, January 15, 2018 at 12:00 Noon at Thompson Filicky Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street in Boardman with Reverend Jeff Gilkerson officiating, for Delores Pavone, 83, who passed away Thursday morning, January 11, 2018 at Omni Manor Care Center.

Delores was born January 11, 1935 in Youngstown, the daughter of the late William H. and Viola (Wayland) Beniston.

She graduated from South High School in 1955 and was a lifelong area resident.

Delores worked for Park Vista Retirement Community in the Housekeeping Department for over 27 years, retiring in 2001.

She was a member of New Covenant Worship Center, Church of the Nazarene in Youngstown.

Delores is survived by three brothers, John (Peggy) Beniston, Howard Beniston and William Beniston; four sisters, Ruth Ervin, Faye Gay and Helen, all from Youngstown, Betty Mirich of Boardman and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Delores was preceded in death by her husband, Frank Pavone, whom she married on July 27, 1963, died April 19, 1969; a brother, William Beniston and her sister, Mary Vignola.

There are no calling hours.

The family requests that material tributes take the form of contributions to New Covenant Worship Center, Church of the Nazarene, 1900 Canfield Road, Youngstown, Ohio 44511 in memory of Delores.

