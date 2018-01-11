Donald J. Agnew Obituary

SEBRING, Ohio – Donald J. Agnew, 75, of Sebring passed away on Thursday, January 11, 2018 at his home.

Donald was born in Sebring on September 9, 1942 the son of the late Donald R. and Lois L. (Hughes) Agnew.

He retired from The Chrysler Corporation and was a member of Union Local #122, a social member of the American Legion Post 76 and the VFW Post 6370 and the AARP.

Donald was an avid Ohio State and Purple Raiders Football fan.

Survivors include his children, Donald (Jola) Agnew and John (Julie) Agnew. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren and a brother, Charles Beckett.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, January 16, 2018 at 12:00 p.m. at Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown funeral home in Sebring.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m prior to the service.

Burial will take place at Grandview Cemetery in Sebring.

Friends may send condolences and sign the guest book online at www.grfuneralhome.com. Arrangements are by Gednetz-Ruzek-Brown Funeral Home. (330) 938-2526.