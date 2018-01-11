Dorothy Irene Miller Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Dorothy Irene Miller, age 75, died at 6:40 a.m. Thursday, January 11, 2018 at the Essex III of Salem.

She was born August 15, 1942, the daughter of the late Clyde E. and Esther (Vincent) Miller.

Dorothy was employed at various nursing homes and previous worked at Dana Corporation in Tennessee for many years.

She was a member of Phillips Christian Church and a 1960 graduate of Leetonia High School.

Survivors include a brother, Thomas (Linda) Miller of Salem and three nieces.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Janet Miller.

A private service will be held.

No calling hours will be held.

Burial will held at Hope Cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Stark Memorial. Condolences sent online at www.starkmemorial.com.