Fast-melting snow creates water-damage concerns

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – After two inches of snow fell early this week, temperatures Thursday were in the 50s.

WKBN talked with SERVPRO, a water-damage clean-up and restoration company, about what you can do to avoid a messy situation.

Co-owner Kate Dobson said check your insurance policy to make sure that you’re covered. It’s a small step that can make a big difference.

It’s also important to have preventative maintenance on your water-removal systems. It’s a lot cheaper than replacing it and the contents of your basement, she said.

“Making sure that your sump pump is working the way it’s supposed to. Those haven’t been working for a while, just making sure everything in your basement is protected,” Dobson said.

Dobson said you should also take precautions to make sure that your heat is running.

“Making sure your thermostat is set at no less than 55 degrees, turning your faucet on, letting it run as like a slow leak, just so that you keep water moving throughout the pipes,” she said.

If you do get water damage in your home, SERVPRO and many water damage companies like it are in business 24/7 to help you repair your home.

