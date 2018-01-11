Glendon E. “Tiny” Ikirt Obituary

LISBON, Ohio – Glendon E. “Tiny” Ikirt, 99, formerly of Lisbon, passed away Thursday, January 11 at Whispering Pines Village.

He was born May 9, 1918 in Elkrun Township, he was a son of the late Oscar L. and Mary E. (Cox) Ikirt.

He worked as a pump builder at Crane-Deming Co. in Salem for 34 years, retiring in 1980.

Glendon was a 1937 graduate of David Anderson High School.

He played semi-pro basketball and was sponsored by local businesses from 1937-1948. He was in the horse and pony business for about 30 years and led parades on his white horse with a silver saddle in Lisbon and the surrounding areas.

He was a WWII Army veteran, serving in Bermuda from 1941-1945 and belonged to VFW Post 4111 and FOE Aerie 2216.

Protestant by faith, he had been baptized in the Lisbon First Christian Church

Survivors include his wife, Kay (Hill) Ikirt whom he married May 14, 1979; his son, Glen Allen Ikirt of Rocky Mount, North Carolina; stepdaughter, Brenda Rymer Del Rosario of Philadelphia; his sister, Mrs. Joan Ruby of Lisbon and Mrs. Meretta Stockman of Pennsylvania and Florida.

He was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Brenda Fay Ikirt; a brother, Kenneth R. Ikirt and sisters, Dolores Cushman and Avis McMillan.

A memorial service will be held in May to celebrate his 100th birthday.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Weber Funeral Home.