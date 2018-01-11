Howland approves contract with traffic camera company

The camera will be used to enforce speed laws on Routes 46 and 82, along with school zones

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Trustees approved a contract Wednesday with a traffic camera company to provide hand-held photo traffic enforcement cameras.

The contract will be with Blue Line Solutions.

Board Chairman Rick Clark said previously there will only be one handheld camera manned by a police officer, targeting State Routes 82 and 46, along with school zones.

He says money made from the tickets will help with the police department’s budget and pay for the overall cost of the camera.

Officials hope to start using the camera within a month.

